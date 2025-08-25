Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0257 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $190.67 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.62 or 0.04111445 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00009021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,407,556,021 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,407,502,426 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.02692614 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $11,031,304.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

