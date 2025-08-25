FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

FFW Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC remained flat at $41.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of -0.04. FFW has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

FFW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. FFW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

