Widmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Widmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,908,828,000 after buying an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock valued at $213,126,501. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $340.01 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.59 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 196.54, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

