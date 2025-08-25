Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $210.2840 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

