Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S stock on August 19th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 7/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 7/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 6/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 6/6/2025.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.5870 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.5670. 6,220,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,713,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $257.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,512,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 58,517 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,963,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,497,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.