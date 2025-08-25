South Plains Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

South Plains Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE XOM opened at $111.1220 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $473.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

