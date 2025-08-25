South Plains Financial Inc. Buys 117 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.8190 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $772.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.