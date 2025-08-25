NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

