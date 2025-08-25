Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 155345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Macquarie started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

