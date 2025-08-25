Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 1339926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 5.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

