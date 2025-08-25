JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $295.9920 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.92 and its 200-day moving average is $264.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $301.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

