Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $345.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $290.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $294.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

