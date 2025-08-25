Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.28 and last traded at C$15.04, with a volume of 691384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$1,572,534.50. Also, Senior Officer Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$27,847.92. Insiders sold a total of 218,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

