Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 15.7% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.84. 3,601,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,983,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. U.S. exposure consists of CBD products through Manitoba Harvest and beer through SweetWater.

