Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 62564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFLYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 137.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

