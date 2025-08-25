SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 50437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $662.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.3654 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This is a positive change from SEI Select International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Select International Equity ETF

About SEI Select International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

