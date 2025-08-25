China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 7638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.48.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.55.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in China. The company primarily operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine which produces gold and copper. While the majority of the company’s revenue is derived from gold mining, a significant portion of sales still result from copper production.
Featured Stories
