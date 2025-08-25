IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.50 and last traded at $126.99, with a volume of 7555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,323,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 708,989 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3,215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,784,000 after acquiring an additional 586,221 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $46,919,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 596.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 324,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 524,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after acquiring an additional 294,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

