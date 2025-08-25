Bank of Hawaii Has $2.86 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $412.9960 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $16,827,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

