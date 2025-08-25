Bank of Hawaii Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

NFLX stock opened at $1,204.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,231.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,111.65. The stock has a market cap of $511.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.80 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

