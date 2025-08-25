Clover Finance (CLV) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.05 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.09 million and $2.05 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

