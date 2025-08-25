Chainlink 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.32 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $24.47 or 0.00021812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $16.59 billion and $2.32 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,099,970 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars.

