Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,550 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,618 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5%

ADBE stock opened at $362.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.