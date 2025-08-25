Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $206,000 in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 537 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after acquiring an additional 171,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $362.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

