Full Sail Capital LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,700,000 after buying an additional 2,255,507 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $180.6060 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 36.85%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $280,166.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,506 shares of company stock valued at $80,507,655 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

