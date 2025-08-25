Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $515.8540 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

