Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Perimeter Solutions traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.56. 731,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,145,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

PRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 254,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 21,854,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,527,308. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business had revenue of $162.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

