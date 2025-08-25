Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.23 Billion

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $3.08 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 4,687,105,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 4,681,859,519.48182502. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.19146804 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,760,716.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

