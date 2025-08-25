South Plains Financial Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

South Plains Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $88.38 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

