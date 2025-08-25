International Business Machines Corporation $IBM is Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.9% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $960,386,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,564,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $241.6890 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.39 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

