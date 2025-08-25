Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Buys Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Marvell Technology stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.4270 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.4270. 2,417,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,255,258. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,987,906,000 after purchasing an additional 673,110 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 533,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after acquiring an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

