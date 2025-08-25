Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE ETN opened at $347.3570 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.