Rep. Ritchie Torres Sells McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Stock

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in McKesson stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) on 7/11/2025.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6%

McKesson stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $685.00. 157,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.75. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $1,348,234.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,841.48. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,620 shares of company stock worth $39,712,388. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

About Representative Torres

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

