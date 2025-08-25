Rep. Ritchie Torres Sells Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Union Pacific stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) on 7/11/2025.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.0750 on Monday, reaching $224.7750. 1,311,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,779. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.58.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,340,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,472,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

About Representative Torres

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

