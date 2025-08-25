Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5%

Chevron stock opened at $157.8970 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.61.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

