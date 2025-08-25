Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 5,765 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $11,163,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average is $216.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.