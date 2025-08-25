Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $500.2380 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $147,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,591,606.96. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,838. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.