Comerica Bank Sells 311 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 7,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 107,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.87.

Shares of DE stock opened at $495.0920 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $374.46 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

