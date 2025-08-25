tomiNet Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. tomiNet has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.87 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,671.78 or 1.00320303 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,638.03 or 0.99399871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00373596 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 4,281,047,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,270,323,436 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 4,281,047,102.43794531 with 4,270,323,436.227262 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0.00030166 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,357,251.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

