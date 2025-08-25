Ethena USDe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $294.68 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $12.10 billion and approximately $294.68 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 12,091,584,101 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, "Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/."

