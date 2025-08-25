Gaimin (GMRX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Gaimin has a market cap of $2.64 million and $135.74 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,671.78 or 1.00320303 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111,638.03 or 0.99399871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00373596 BTC.

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,259,929,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,049,901,252 tokens. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaimin_network. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 99,259,929,407 with 44,049,901,252 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.00006055 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $125,778.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

