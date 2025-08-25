Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,156 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 431.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $79.0680 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

