Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 335454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWMN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $710.10 million, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bowman Consulting Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,489.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,024 shares of company stock valued at $162,514. 17.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

