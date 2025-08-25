John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 25280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $742.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. CLG LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

