Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 207770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

