Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 163617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $684.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.2% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 14.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 262,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

