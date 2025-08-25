Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

