T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 62943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $807.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 1,582.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Company Profile

