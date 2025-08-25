Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 60007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

