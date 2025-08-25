Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 60007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
