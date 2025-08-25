Traders Purchase High Volume of American Eagle Outfitters Put Options (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 38,278 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately98% compared to the average daily volume of 19,342 put options.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.1850 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.6650. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.40.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

